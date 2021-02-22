Belarus Warns of Additional Steps in National Security If West Continues Escalation

Belarus will take additional steps to ensure national security should the West keep stoking tensions, the defense minister's assistant, Maj. Gen. Oleg Voinov, told foreign military attaches on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Belarus will take additional steps to ensure national security should the West keep stoking tensions, the defense minister's assistant, Maj. Gen. Oleg Voinov, told foreign military attaches on Monday.

"It was noted that if Western countries continue the policy of escalating tensions, the Republic of Belarus reserves the right to take a number of additional steps in the area of national security in 2021," Voinov was quoted by the press service as saying at a briefing for the accredited attaches in Minsk.

Last August, Western countries refused to recognize President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection for a sixth term as legitimate and slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials. The West, meanwhile, maintains contacts with ex-candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the election and whom the opposition considers to be the true winner.