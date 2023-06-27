Belarus Was Ready to Send Security Forces Brigade to Russia During Mutiny - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Belarus was ready to send a whole security forces brigade to Russia on June 24 during an attempted armed mutiny, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"The armed forces ... Not only the armed forces, the police, special forces were put on full alert.

A whole brigade was ready to be moved to Russia if necessary," Lukashenko said during a meeting with officers.

Lukashenko's speech was published by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.