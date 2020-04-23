Belarus Will Not Close Borders Amid COVID-19, But Continue Enhanced Control - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Belarus is not planning to shut its borders amid the coronavirus pandemic but will exercise further control of incoming people and cargo, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday at a meeting on priority measures to ensure the sustainability of the economy and social sphere.

"We have not done this [closed the borders]. Yes, it was not easy for us. But we have established three corridors, along which people and goods are still moving. And we are not going to close [the borders]. There is no such need so far.

We control people, cargo," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarus Segodnya newspaper, adding that such control comes at a high cost for the budget.

The president also said that the Belarusian economy was affected by what he called "a pandemic-related psychosis." In this regard, Lukashenko tasked the government with keeping the main indicators of economic development at the same level in 2020.

Belarus has registered more than 7,200 COVID-19 cases on its soil. A total of 58 patients have died and over 750 others have recovered.