UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Will Not Participate In Eurovision, New Song Breaks Rules - Organizers

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Belarus Will Not Participate in Eurovision, New Song Breaks Rules - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Belarus will not participate in Eurovision this year, as the new song presented by the country also violates the rules of the competition, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said.

"As BTRC [Belarusian state-run broadcaster] have failed to submit an eligible entry within the extended deadline, regrettably, Belarus will not be participating in the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in May," the organization said in a statement.

Earlier, the organizers of the Eurovision contest offered Belarus to replace the song "I will teach you" by the group Galasy ZMesta, seeing a political subtext in it. The song was removed from the contest's YouTube channel.

Related Topics

Belarus May YouTube From

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

47 minutes ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

47 minutes ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

47 minutes ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

47 minutes ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.