Belarus Will Not Participate in Eurovision, New Song Breaks Rules - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Belarus will not participate in Eurovision this year, as the new song presented by the country also violates the rules of the competition, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said.

"As BTRC [Belarusian state-run broadcaster] have failed to submit an eligible entry within the extended deadline, regrettably, Belarus will not be participating in the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in May," the organization said in a statement.

Earlier, the organizers of the Eurovision contest offered Belarus to replace the song "I will teach you" by the group Galasy ZMesta, seeing a political subtext in it. The song was removed from the contest's YouTube channel.