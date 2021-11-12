UrduPoint.com

Belarus Will 'respond Harshly' To Attacks: Defence Chief

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:52 PM

Belarus will 'respond harshly' to attacks: defence chief

Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin warned Friday of a harsh military response to any attacks following a migrant crisis on the border with EU member Poland

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin warned Friday of a harsh military response to any attacks following a migrant crisis on the border with EU member Poland.

In an effort to tackle a migrant crisis on the border with Belarus, Poland has moved 15,000 troops to the frontier, put up a fence topped with barbed wire and approved the construction of a wall.

Khrenin said it appeared that Poland wanted to drag Europe into a full-blown military conflict with Belarus and that the build-up of foreign troops on the Belarusian border was "in no way connected" with the migrant crisis.

"The Belarusian armed forces are ready to respond harshly to any attacks," Khrenin said in a video address. "The language of ultimatums, threats and blackmail is unacceptable.

" "We'd like to warn hotheads against overestimating their capabilities," he said, stressing that Belarus' ally Russia was ready to help ensure the country's security.

Hundreds of migrants, mainly Kurds from the middle East, have been stuck for days on the Belarus-Poland border in near-freezing temperatures, with the World Health Organization saying it was "very concerned" about their plight.

Poland is refusing to allow them to cross, with the West accusing Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of bringing them into the country to send over the border in revenge for sanctions.

In a show of support for Minsk, Russia has sent strategic bombers to patrol over Belarus this week and on Friday the two countries said a joint battalion of paratroopers was holding snap drills near the Polish border.

Related Topics

Defence Minister World Russia Europe Minsk Belarus Poland Middle East Border From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 27 others

Covid-19 claims one more life, infects 27 others

3 minutes ago
 Macron hosts leaders to keep Libya elections on tr ..

Macron hosts leaders to keep Libya elections on track

3 minutes ago
 Van Gogh, Caillebotte set records at NY Impression ..

Van Gogh, Caillebotte set records at NY Impressionist sale

3 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly rise tracking inflation outlook

Stocks mostly rise tracking inflation outlook

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs 450 per tola 12 Nov 20 ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs 450 per tola 12 Nov 2021

6 minutes ago
 Myanmar must release all detained journalists 'imm ..

Myanmar must release all detained journalists 'immediately': UN

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.