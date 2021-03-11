UrduPoint.com
Belarus Will Soon Set Up Commission To Draft Constitutional Amendments - Court

Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Belarusian Constitutional Court Chairman Piotr Miklashevich said on Thursday that a commission for drafting constitutional amendments would be established soon and would be operating publicly.

According to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a referendum on the draft of a new constitution will be held early in 2022.

"It will be established in the near future. This is the remit of the head of state. The constitutional commission will be operating publicly, citizens will be able to submit proposals as well," Miklashevich said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

The commission will study Belarusians' offers and potentially add the proposals to the revised constitution, the official explained.

