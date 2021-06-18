UrduPoint.com
Belarus Will Stand Up To Western Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Belarus will stand up to the Western sanctions, it will implement retaliatory measures taking into account allies' support, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei assured on Friday.

"We will withstand," Makei said at a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, when asked about the sanctions' impact on the Belarusian economy.

Elaborating on retaliatory measures, Makei emphasized that "Belarus takes into account that it is not alone, that allies are always ready to provide support."

