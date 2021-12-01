UrduPoint.com

Belarus Will Support Russia In Case Of Aggression From Ukraine - Lukashenko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:10 AM

Belarus Will Support Russia in Case of Aggression From Ukraine - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) If Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, Minsk will support Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"If Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, we will be closely teaming up ” economically, legally, politically ” with Russia. This is the main thing," Lukashenka said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk From

Recent Stories

We&#039;re ushering in next 50 years with a compre ..

We&#039;re ushering in next 50 years with a comprehensive, well-thought-out stra ..

49 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 262.21 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 262.21 million

1 hour ago
 UBL partners with U Microfinance Bank Limited to p ..

UBL partners with U Microfinance Bank Limited to promote financial inclusion in ..

1 hour ago
 UBL partners with U Microfinance Bank Limited to p ..

UBL partners with U Microfinance Bank Limited to promote financial inclusion in ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st December 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.