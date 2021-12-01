Belarus Will Support Russia In Case Of Aggression From Ukraine - Lukashenko
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:10 AM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) If Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, Minsk will support Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
"If Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, we will be closely teaming up ” economically, legally, politically ” with Russia. This is the main thing," Lukashenka said.