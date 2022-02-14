UrduPoint.com

Belarus Will Take Part In OSCE Meeting Requested By Baltic States - Belarusian Embassy

Belarus will participate in the meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), requested by the Baltic countries, at the expert level, the Belarusian Embassy in Vienna told Sputnik on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Belarus will participate in the meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), requested by the Baltic countries, at the expert level, the Belarusian Embassy in Vienna told Sputnik on Monday.

The Polish OSCE Chairmanship said on Sunday that the Baltic states had requested a meeting with Belarus and other countries over "unusual military activities."

"The event will start at 15:00 at the OSCE headquarters, Belarus is participating at the expert level," the embassy said.

