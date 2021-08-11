Belarus Withdraws Its Consent to Appoint Fisher as US Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Belarus has withdrawn its earlier consent on the appointment of Julie Fisher as the United States ambassador in Minsk, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the US imposed new sanctions against Belarus, and Minsk vowed to evaluate possible response measures. The ministry summoned US Charge d'Affaires Ruben Harutunian to inform him about Minsk's response.

"It is unfortunate that the impudent and openly hostile actions of the American side, as well as the actions of its individual representatives that do not fall under the notion of diplomacy and professionalism, destroyed the achievements of our predecessors and forced us to withdraw the previously issued consent of Belarus to the appointment of Fisher as the US Ambassador to our country," Glaz said.

The spokesman added that Belarus may revise its response measures if the US changes its attitude towards Minsk.