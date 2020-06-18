UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Would-be Presidential Candidate, His Son Questioned Over Criminal Case - Reports

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:24 PM

Belarus' Would-be Presidential Candidate, His Son Questioned Over Criminal Case - Reports

Former banker Viktar Babaryka, a Belarusian would-be presidential candidate, and his son are being questioned on Thursday as part of a criminal probe into tax evasion and money laundering involving Belgazprombank that the businessman long headed, state Belteleradiocompany reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Former banker Viktar Babaryka, a Belarusian would-be presidential candidate, and his son are being questioned on Thursday as part of a criminal probe into tax evasion and money laundering involving Belgazprombank that the businessman long headed, state Belteleradiocompany reported.

Earlier in the day, the campaign team said that it cannot get in touch with the two after they departed for the election commission to present the signatures collected in support for Viktar Babaryka's candidacy to run for the top office in August election.

According to the broadcaster, Viktar and Eduard Babaryka, who leads his father's campaign, were delivered to the Department of Financial Investigations of the State Control Committee of Belarus as part of investigative proceedings concerning the Belgazprombank criminal case, which was opened last week.

The two reportedly did not object to the questioning.

