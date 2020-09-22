Belarusian Airline Belavia Resumes Flights to Russia Starting September 30

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Belarusian airline Belavia told Sputnik it was resuming flights to Russia starting September 30, with one flight to Moscow's Domodedovo international airport expected weekly at this stage.

The Russian cabinet has recently said that the country will resume flights to Belarus, suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, on September 21.

"Belavia will start conducting Minsk-Moscow flights on September 30, once a week, every Friday. The Russian side has allowed our airline one flight [per week] to Domodedovo," a Belavia spokeswoman said.