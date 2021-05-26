UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Airline Belavia Suspends All Flights To/From Stockholm From May 26-October 30

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Belarusian Airline Belavia Suspends All Flights to/From Stockholm From May 26-October 30

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian airline Belavia announced it was suspending flights to and from the Swedish capital of Stockholm for the period between May 26 and October 30 following the Swedish government's decision to suspend air travel in light of the Ryanair incident.

"Due to Sweden's annulment of Belavia flights permit, we are forced to cancel all flights to/from Stockholm from May 26, 2021, to October 30, 2021," Belavia said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline added that passengers could refund the full price of tickets or change the departure date.

