Belarusian Airline Belavia Suspends All Flight To/From Riga From May 26-June 25

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:29 PM

Belarusian Airline Belavia Suspends All Flight to/From Riga From May 26-June 25

Belarusian airline Belavia announced suspending flights from Minsk to the Latvian capital of Riga and back for the period between May 26 and June 25 following the Latvian government's decision to introduce restrictions on issuance of permits for flights over its territory and the use of airports for air carriers that are registered in Belarus in the wake of the Ryanair incident

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian airline Belavia announced suspending flights from Minsk to the Latvian capital of Riga and back for the period between May 26 and June 25 following the Latvian government's decision to introduce restrictions on issuance of permits for flights over its territory and the use of airports for air carriers that are registered in Belarus in the wake of the Ryanair incident.

"In connection with Latvian aviation authorities' decision to ban flights with Belarus, we are forced to cancel all flights to/from Riga, planned for the period between May 26, 2021, and June 25,2021," Belavia said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline added that passengers could refund the full price of tickets or change the departure date.

More Stories From World

