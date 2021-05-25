Belarusian Airline Belavia Suspends Flights to London, Paris From May 25-October 30

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Belarusian airline Belavia announced it was suspending flights to London and Paris for the period between May 25 and October 30 following decisions by the governments of the United Kingdom and France to suspend flight permits.

"Due to the decision of the UK and the French governments to suspend Belavia flights to/from the UK and France, we are forced to cancel flights to London and Paris from May 25 to October 30, 2021," Belavia said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airline expressed regret over the "situation that it cannot change" and noted that passengers could refund the full price of tickets without any penalty or to change the departure date after contacting the place where their tickets were purchased.