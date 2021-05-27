UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Airline Belavia Suspends Flights To 12 Destinations In 8 Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:42 PM

Belarusian Airline Belavia Suspends Flights to 12 Destinations in 8 Countries

Belarusian airline Belavia announced on Thursday suspending flights to 12 destinations in Poland, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Russia in light of the restrictions introduced following the Ryanair plane incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Belarusian airline Belavia announced on Thursday suspending flights to 12 destinations in Poland, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Russia in light of the restrictions introduced following the Ryanair plane incident.

"Belavia is forced to suspend flights to eight countries.

Due to bans on flights by a number of countries, Belavia airline is forced to suspend flights from May 27 to October 30, 2021 in the following directions: Warsaw, Milan, Amsterdam, Rome, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hanover, Vienna, Brussels, Barcelona and Kaliningrad," Belavia said in a statement.

The airline added that passengers could refund the full price of tickets or change the departure date within one year after the purchase.

Related Topics

Russia Germany Vienna Brussels Frankfurt Munich Berlin Milan Rome Amsterdam Warsaw Kaliningrad Barcelona Price Austria Spain Italy Belgium Poland Netherlands May October From

Recent Stories

UVAS disburses Rs. 28 million Ehsaas Undergraduate ..

2 minutes ago

Five killed after pier collapses in W. Indonesia

3 minutes ago

South Australia state announces 10-year Indigenous ..

3 minutes ago

OGDCL carries out 2,192 L-KMs 2D, 387 Sq. KMs 3D s ..

3 minutes ago

Mortar Attack Leaves 7 People Killed, 9 Injured in ..

3 minutes ago

Namibia's president, first lady test positive for ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.