Belarusian Airline Belavia Suspends Flights to 12 Destinations in 8 Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Belarusian airline Belavia announced on Thursday suspending flights to 12 destinations in Poland, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Russia in light of the restrictions introduced following the Ryanair plane incident.

"Belavia is forced to suspend flights to eight countries.

Due to bans on flights by a number of countries, Belavia airline is forced to suspend flights from May 27 to October 30, 2021 in the following directions: Warsaw, Milan, Amsterdam, Rome, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hanover, Vienna, Brussels, Barcelona and Kaliningrad," Belavia said in a statement.

The airline added that passengers could refund the full price of tickets or change the departure date within one year after the purchase.