Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

Belarusian Airline Belavia Suspends Flights to Tallinn From May 28-August 28

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Belarusian airline Belavia announced on Friday suspension of all flights to the Estonian capital of Tallinn through August 28, after the Estonian government banned Belarusian airlines and planes from crossing Estonia's airspace and landing on Estonia's territory.

"Belavia airline is forced to cancel flights to Tallinn from May 28 to August 28, The decision was made in connection with the Estonian aviation authorities' ban on flights," Belavia said in a statement.

