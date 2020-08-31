UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Ambassador Comes To German Foreign Ministry Over Media Accreditation Refusal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Belarusian Ambassador Comes to German Foreign Ministry Over Media Accreditation Refusal

Belarusian Ambassador in Berlin Denis Sidorenko arrived at the German Foreign Ministry, where he was invited on Monday for an "urgent" conversation due to the deprivation of accreditation of journalists of foreign media by the Belarusian authorities, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Belarusian Ambassador in Berlin Denis Sidorenko arrived at the German Foreign Ministry, where he was invited on Monday for an "urgent" conversation due to the deprivation of accreditation of journalists of foreign media by the Belarusian authorities, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said that the ambassador had been invited to an "urgent" conversation because of the situation with foreign journalists, including German ones.

The ambassador's car arrived at the ministry's building at about 16.00 local time (14.00 GMT). Sidorenko got out of the car and proceeded to the ministry building.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the detention of journalists in Belarus and the deprivation of their accreditation was unacceptable. The German embassy protested at a high level and provided support to employees of the German media, he added.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists earlier reported that 10 more Western media journalists working in Belarus had been deprived of their accreditation. On Saturday, the Russian embassy in Belarus told Sputnik that four Russian journalists working for Western media (for Associated Press and German broadcaster ARD) had been stripped of their accreditation and deported from Belarus. In particular, the interdepartmental commission on countering extremism has revoked the accreditation of correspondents of Radio Liberty's Belarusian office and of two journalists who worked for BBC. In addition, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, the country's foreign ministry also canceled accreditation of journalists from Reuters, Associated Press, German newspaper Deutsche Welle and French radio RFI.

