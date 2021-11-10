Belarusian Ambassador Not Returning to Poland in Near Future - Polish Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Belarusian Ambassador to Poland Vladimir Chushev will not return to Warsaw in the near future, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Wednesday.

Warsaw and Minsk recalled ambassadors for consultations in October 2020 after bilateral relations deteriorated following the presidential election in Belarus.

"Ambassador Chushev is in Minsk. He will not return to Poland in the near future," Przydacz said on air of the TVN broadcaster.