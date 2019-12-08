Belarusian Ambassador Says 8 Points of Integration Plan With Russia Remain Unresolved

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Russia and Belarus need to clear up only eight points of their 31-point integration roadmap after several rounds of talks in Sochi this week, the Belarusian ambassador in Moscow said Sunday.

The presidents and prime ministers of the two allied states met in Sochi this past two days to iron out differences on issues ranging from customs to electricity, oil and gas.

"Eight roadmaps have not been agreed on," Ambassador Vladimir Semashko was quoted as saying by Belarus' news agency Belta.

The prime ministers were able to agreed on 21 of the 31 projects outlined in the integration roadmap at a meeting in November. They further narrowed differences on a number of other points on Friday, followed by a 5.5-hour meeting between the two presidents on Saturday.