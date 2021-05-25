Belarusian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Ministry Over Ryanair Plane Incident

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian Ambassador to Germany Denis Sidorenko was invited on Monday evening to the German Foreign Ministry in connection with the emergency landing of a Ryanair airline in Minsk and the detention of the founder of the Nexta Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021)

"The Belarusian government's explanations for the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk are implausible and not credible. We need clarity about what really happened yesterday - on board and on the ground.

And we need clarity about the situation of Roman Protasevich and his partner, who must be released immediately. To this end, we have summoned the Belarusian Ambassador to the Federal Foreign Office for this evening. State Secretary Miguel Berger will conduct the talks," Maas said in a statement.

"At the same time, the EU heads of state and government will discuss a joint EU reaction at today's informal European Council. This transgression cannot remain without consequences," the minister added.