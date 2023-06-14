MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Dmitry Krutoy has arrived in the city of St. Petersburg to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and meet with 18 governors of Russian regions, the republic's embassy said late on Tuesday.

"Belarusian Ambassador Dmitry Krutoy has arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The program of the ambassador's working visit (includes) participation in a regular meeting of the joint commission for the development of cooperation with the Leningrad region, visits to a number of prospective sites in and around the northern capital of Russia, as well as meetings with 18 governors of Russian regions on the sidelines of SPIEF 2023," the embassy said on Telegram.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has been held since 1997, and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation. In 2020, the forum was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.