Belarusian Ambassador To Slovakia Tenders Resignation After Supporting Protesters

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Belarusian Ambassador to Slovakia Tenders Resignation After Supporting Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Belarusian Ambassador to Slovakia Igor Leschenya has tendered resignation after supporting protesters in his country.

This weekend, the diplomat posted a videoaddress on YouTube, in which he said he was shocked by violence against protesters and expressed solidarity with those taking to the streets to oppose the results of the recent presidential election, which saw incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko re-elected to a sixth term in office. Leschenya also expressed hope that opinions of different political forces would be taken into consideration in Belarus.

"I have truly filed resignation. This is a logical step, since I was appointed to the post of an ambassador by the acting president and am expected to pursue a policy that he determines. The Foreign Ministry believes that my civic stand, which I expressed in my statement, is beyond that framework," Leschenya said, as quoted by the Belarusian news portal tut.by.

The outlet added, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, that no decree on Leschenya's dismissal had been issued so far.

More Stories From World

