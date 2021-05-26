Belarusian Arline Belavia Suspends Flights to Finland, Czech Republic

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian airline Belavia announced on Wednesday that it suspends all flights to and from Finland and the Czech Republic through October 29 and June 30, respectively.

"Due to the decisions of the Finnish and the Czech governments, Belavia is forced to cancel all flights to these countries.

Flights to/from Finland will be canceled for the period between May 26, 2021, and October 29, 2021, while flights to the Czech Republic will be suspended from May 28, 2021, to June 30, 2021," Belavia said in a statement.

The airline added that passengers could refund the full price of tickets or change the departure date.