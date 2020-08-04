UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Army Officers Declare Support For Lukashenko In Election - Defense Ministry

Tue 04th August 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The officers' meetings of the Belarusian Army announced their full support of the incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko in the upcoming presidential election, the country's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the coordination council of the officers' assemblies of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces appealed to the officers with a proposal to fully support Lukashenko in the presidential election.

"All the officers' meetings of the armed forces of Belarus supported the appeal unanimously," the Defense Ministry noted.

The presidential election will be held in Belarus on August 9, five people are registered as candidates. Lukashenko is running for his sixth term.

