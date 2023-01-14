UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Army Receives New Equipment For Communications - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Belarusian Army Receives New Equipment for Communications - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) New communications equipment capable of working under strong radio-electronic impact has been supplied to the Belarusian army, the country's defense ministry said on Saturday.

"New communications equipment has been added to the Belarusian army's stockpile. The handover ceremony took place near the town of Asipovichy," the statement published on the ministry's Telegram channel read.

The newly supplied armaments and military equipment are "capable of operating in conditions of strong radio-electronic impact, while ensuring accurate data transmission in digital mode to the end recipient," Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry (SAMI) deputy chief Oleg Mishchenko said.

"Our SAMI is fully loaded with the production of the entire line of digital communications equipment.

The output is large, but our colleagues at the SAMI successfully cope with this task, supplying two batches a year," Belarusian Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich said.

Army supplies prioritize radar and satellite communications equipment and electronic warfare tools, as well as the equipment for air defense, such as the Russian-made S-400 and Tor systems, which have already been put into service, the Belarusian defense ministry's broadcaster, VoenTV, reported within the same Telegram post.

The Tor missile system has proven its efficiency in Ukraine by rendering Turkish drones Bayraktar "useless," the broadcaster said. The Belarusian military is being trained in using Tors during annual drills in Russia, it added.

Belarus received the latest batch of Tor-M2 air defense systems from Russia in late December.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Same December Post From Industry

Recent Stories

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

24 seconds ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

6 minutes ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

28 minutes ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: ..

Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: Masood

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meetin ..

FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.