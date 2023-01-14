Belarusian Army Receives New Equipment for Communications - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) New communications equipment capable of working under strong radio-electronic impact has been supplied to the Belarusian army, the country's defense ministry said on Saturday.

"New communications equipment has been added to the Belarusian army's stockpile. The handover ceremony took place near the town of Asipovichy," the statement published on the ministry's Telegram channel read.

The newly supplied armaments and military equipment are "capable of operating in conditions of strong radio-electronic impact, while ensuring accurate data transmission in digital mode to the end recipient," Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry (SAMI) deputy chief Oleg Mishchenko said.

"Our SAMI is fully loaded with the production of the entire line of digital communications equipment.

The output is large, but our colleagues at the SAMI successfully cope with this task, supplying two batches a year," Belarusian Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich said.

Army supplies prioritize radar and satellite communications equipment and electronic warfare tools, as well as the equipment for air defense, such as the Russian-made S-400 and Tor systems, which have already been put into service, the Belarusian defense ministry's broadcaster, VoenTV, reported within the same Telegram post.

The Tor missile system has proven its efficiency in Ukraine by rendering Turkish drones Bayraktar "useless," the broadcaster said. The Belarusian military is being trained in using Tors during annual drills in Russia, it added.

Belarus received the latest batch of Tor-M2 air defense systems from Russia in late December.