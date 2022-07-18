Belarusian Army to Adopt Russian S-400 Systems in Near Future - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Deputy Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Belarusian Armed Forces Dmitry Mikholap said on Sunday that the Belarusian army will soon be armed with the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

"The issue is being worked out and in the near future we will be armed with a Mi-35 attack helicopter, as well as an S-400 air defense system," Mikholap said in an interview with Belarusian broadcaster CTV.

In May, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk bought the Iskander and S-400 air defense systems from Russia.