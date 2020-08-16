Belarusian Army to Hold Drills Near Nuclear Power Plant August 17-20 - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The Belarusian army will hold military drill at training grounds in the northwestern Grodno region near the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant from August 17-20, the country's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"From August 17-20, in accordance with the training plan of the armed forces, a number of tactical exercises with divisions of rocket battalions will be held at military training grounds, with units moving toward [the city of] Astravets [located 20 kilometers from the nuclear power plant] ... Units of missile forces and artillery will carry out tasks of taking on combat duty at designated targets," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

In addition, as part of the drills, the contingent of the 103rd airborne brigade will move to the Gozhsky training ground, where, together with the border service officers, they will practice boosting security at the border.