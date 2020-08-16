UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Army To Hold Drills Near Nuclear Power Plant August 17-20 - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Belarusian Army to Hold Drills Near Nuclear Power Plant August 17-20 - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The Belarusian army will hold military drill at training grounds in the northwestern Grodno region near the Astravets Nuclear Power Plant from August 17-20, the country's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"From August 17-20, in accordance with the training plan of the armed forces, a number of tactical exercises with divisions of rocket battalions will be held at military training grounds, with units moving toward [the city of] Astravets [located 20 kilometers from the nuclear power plant] ... Units of missile forces and artillery will carry out tasks of taking on combat duty at designated targets," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

In addition, as part of the drills, the contingent of the 103rd airborne brigade will move to the Gozhsky training ground, where, together with the border service officers, they will practice boosting security at the border.

Related Topics

Army Nuclear August Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

13 minutes ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

58 minutes ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.