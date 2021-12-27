UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Assembly Can Impeach President For Felonies - Draft Amendments To Constitution

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 07:28 PM

Belarusian Assembly Can Impeach President for Felonies - Draft Amendments to Constitution

The newly published on Monday draft amendments to the Belarusian constitution suggests that the republic's president may be removed from the office by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in the event of rude or systemic violation of republic's constitution or treason

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The newly published on Monday draft amendments to the Belarusian constitution suggests that the republic's president may be removed from the office by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in the event of rude or systemic violation of republic's constitution or treason.

"The president may be removed for the office by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in the event of systematic or rough violation of the constitution or in the event state treason or other felony," the draft text of the constitution read.

The proposal to remove the president from office is submitted to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly on the initiative of at least one third of the full composition of the House of Representatives or at least 150 thousand citizens of Belarus nationals with the vote right.

The majority of the Assembly should vote "for" for the president to be impeached.

Moreover, the draft reads that the president of Belarus cannot be held liable for actions committed in connection with the exercise of his presidential powers after his/her resignation and reserves the right for immunity and protection of his honor and dignity by law.

Amendments read that, after the resignation, the president becomes the permanent member of the state council.

Related Topics

Assembly Vote Immunity Belarus May Event From

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condolences over flood victims

46 minutes ago
 Record Number of OneWeb Satellites Launched From B ..

Record Number of OneWeb Satellites Launched From Baikonur by Soyuz-2.1b Rocket

3 minutes ago
 3mm rainfall recorded in city Karachi

3mm rainfall recorded in city Karachi

3 minutes ago
 London police investigate Indian man who intruded ..

London police investigate Indian man who intruded into Queens' castle

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA conducts 149,401 inspection visits to food ..

ADAFSA conducts 149,401 inspection visits to food and agricultural, facilities d ..

1 hour ago
 Belarusian Lower House to Give Tentative Consent f ..

Belarusian Lower House to Give Tentative Consent for PM Appointment - Draft Cons ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.