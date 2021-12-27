Belarusian Assembly Can Impeach President for Felonies - Draft Amendments to Constitution

The newly published on Monday draft amendments to the Belarusian constitution suggests that the republic's president may be removed from the office by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in the event of rude or systemic violation of republic's constitution or treason

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The newly published on Monday draft amendments to the Belarusian constitution suggests that the republic's president may be removed from the office by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in the event of rude or systemic violation of republic's constitution or treason.

"The president may be removed for the office by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in the event of systematic or rough violation of the constitution or in the event state treason or other felony," the draft text of the constitution read.

The proposal to remove the president from office is submitted to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly on the initiative of at least one third of the full composition of the House of Representatives or at least 150 thousand citizens of Belarus nationals with the vote right.

The majority of the Assembly should vote "for" for the president to be impeached.

Moreover, the draft reads that the president of Belarus cannot be held liable for actions committed in connection with the exercise of his presidential powers after his/her resignation and reserves the right for immunity and protection of his honor and dignity by law.

Amendments read that, after the resignation, the president becomes the permanent member of the state council.