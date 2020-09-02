UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Association Of Journalists Demands Release Of Media Workers Detained In Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:30 AM

Belarusian Association of Journalists Demands Release of Media Workers Detained in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) demanded on Tuesday an immediate release of media workers detained at the Dinamo Stadium in Minsk.

"The BAJ demands the immediate release of the detained colleagues! This is a gross violation of the law!" the association wrote on Telegram.

It has also called on journalists to come to public court hearings.

Several journalists, including RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov, journalists Andrei Shavlyugo with BelaPAN and Mikita Vedovertov with Komsomolskaya Pravda were detained in Minsk near the Dinamo Stadium for a document check.

A total of eight journalists were detained, all of them were taken to the Kastrychnitski district police department.

Rubtsov and another journalist were soon released.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik that all the remaining journalists were left in the police station for the night.

Belarus is currently facing mass opposition protests that broke out following the presidential election that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of having resorted to excessive violence during the protests.

