Belarusian Association Of Journalists Says Several Reporters Detained In City Of Vitebsk

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Several reporters have been detained in the Belarusian city of Vitebsk on Sunday, amid the latest day of opposition protests in the country, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said.

"Near the Mega shopping mall in Vitebsk, tut.by journalists Tatyana Matveeva and Ales Piletsky, as well as Sergey Serebro from Narodnye Novosti Vitebsk were detained," the association wrote on Telegram.

Additionally, two reporters from the Narodnaya Volya opposition newspaper have been detained in the city of Grodno on Sunday, the association said.

There have also been reports of journalists being detained in the city of Gomel.

Elsewhere in Belarus, riot police and military personnel have assembled in the Belarusian capital Minsk ahead of the latest day of opposition protests.

The Minsk subway has closed eight stations for entry and exit, and the A1 cellular provider has said that it is throttling mobile internet services following a request from the authorities.

Belarus's opposition has held regular protests on weekends since the August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office by a landslide. The country's opposition has refused to accept the results of the election.

The European Union on Friday published the Names of roughly 40 Belarusian individuals who will be subject to sanctions following the presidential election. Minsk has imposed reciprocal sanctions on officials in Brussels.

