Belarusian Association Of Journalists Wins Canada-UK Media Freedom Award - Raab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:13 PM

Belarusian Association of Journalists Wins Canada-UK Media Freedom Award - Raab

The Belarusian Association of Journalists has won the 2020 Canada-UK Media Freedom Award for its role in covering ongoing protests in the country, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Belarusian Association of Journalists has won the 2020 Canada-UK Media Freedom Award for its role in covering ongoing protests in the country, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that... the winner of the 2020 UK-Canada Media Freedom Award is the Belarusian Association of Journalists," Raab said during the Global Conference for Media Freedom.

Raab and conference co-host Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne commended the association for their coverage of the protests that have followed the re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus has been facing massive opposition protests following the presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. Russia has also voiced concerns over foreign interference in the neighboring country.

