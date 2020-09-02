UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Authorities Managed To Prevent Scenario Akin To Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:50 PM

Belarusian Authorities Managed to Prevent Scenario Akin to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Belarusian authorities have managed to prevent a situation that bears similarities to the 2014 Ukrainian political crisis, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We withstood the first strikes and did not allow the Ukrainian scenario to be implemented in Belarus. A color revolution scenario, organized from outside," Makei commented.

Makei also said that he was grateful to Russia for its position on the current political situation in Belarus, stating that Moscow's stance serves as a counterweight against international attempts to interfere in Minsk's internal affairs.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Russian side for its consistent, competent, and clear reaction to the events that have been unfolding and are unfolding in Belarus. Obviously, it is the balanced and extremely clear position of Russia that acts as a counterweight that restrains external forces from openly interfering in the internal affairs of Belarus," the foreign minister said.

Russia's position will help facilitate dialogue between the Belarusian authorities and the people, Makei added.

"This, in turn, gives us the opportunity to move the situation in a calmer direction, to establish a dialogue with society, to establish a way out of the current situation," he said.

Lavrov and Makei met in Moscow earlier in the day for their first face-to-face meeting since the August 9 presidential election in Belarus.

During the meeting, Lavrov announced that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Minsk on Thursday, adding that plans are in the works for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, to hold in-person talks in the near future.

Moscow has criticized the attempts of the international community, through the threat of sanctions, to pressurize the Belarusian authorities following the presidential election, which saw Lukashenko win a sixth term in office by a landslide.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus August From

Recent Stories

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie asked to leave Pakis ..

15 minutes ago

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

46 minutes ago

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

1 hour ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

1 hour ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

2 hours ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.