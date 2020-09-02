Belarusian Authorities Managed to Prevent Scenario Akin to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Belarusian authorities have managed to prevent a situation that bears similarities to the 2014 Ukrainian political crisis, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We withstood the first strikes and did not allow the Ukrainian scenario to be implemented in Belarus. A color revolution scenario, organized from outside," Makei commented.

Makei also said that he was grateful to Russia for its position on the current political situation in Belarus, stating that Moscow's stance serves as a counterweight against international attempts to interfere in Minsk's internal affairs.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Russian side for its consistent, competent, and clear reaction to the events that have been unfolding and are unfolding in Belarus. Obviously, it is the balanced and extremely clear position of Russia that acts as a counterweight that restrains external forces from openly interfering in the internal affairs of Belarus," the foreign minister said.

Russia's position will help facilitate dialogue between the Belarusian authorities and the people, Makei added.

"This, in turn, gives us the opportunity to move the situation in a calmer direction, to establish a dialogue with society, to establish a way out of the current situation," he said.

Lavrov and Makei met in Moscow earlier in the day for their first face-to-face meeting since the August 9 presidential election in Belarus.

During the meeting, Lavrov announced that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Minsk on Thursday, adding that plans are in the works for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, to hold in-person talks in the near future.

Moscow has criticized the attempts of the international community, through the threat of sanctions, to pressurize the Belarusian authorities following the presidential election, which saw Lukashenko win a sixth term in office by a landslide.