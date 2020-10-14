UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Authorities Should Immediately Release Detained Reporters - CPJ

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged the Belarusian authorities to free journalists detained during the latest protests.

"Belarusian authorities should immediately release all journalists detained while covering nationwide protests, stop targeting and harassing members of the press, and allow them to work freely and safely," the CPJ said in a statement.

"During this prolonged period of unrest, independent news is essential to Belarusians and people all around the region. We call on authorities to release all journalists in detention, drop all the bogus charges against members of the media, and allow the press to do its work freely and without fear," CPJ's Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, Gulnoza Said, said.

On Sunday, the Belarusian opposition held an unauthorized protest in Minsk. Law enforcement officers briefly detained some reporters.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus on August 9, after the presidential elections, won for the sixth time by President Alexander Lukashenko, who, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC), gained 80.1 percent of the vote. At first, the protests were suppressed by law enforcement officers, who used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against the protesters, who disagreed with the election results.

According to official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. The Belarusian Interior Ministry reported that hundreds of people had been injured during riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. The authorities have officially confirmed the deaths of three protesters. Protests have continued to this day, the largest ones taking place on weekends. In addition, events are held by supporters of Lukashenko, whose inauguration took place on September 23.

