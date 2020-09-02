UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Authorities Successfully Prevented Scenario Akin To Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Belarusian Authorities Successfully Prevented Scenario Akin to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Belarusian authorities have managed to prevent a situation that bears similarities to the 2014 Ukrainian political crisis, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said at a press conference on Wednesday following a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"We withstood the first strikes and did not allow the Ukrainian scenario to be implemented in Belarus. A color revolution scenario, organized from outside," Makei commented.

Makei and Lavrov met in Moscow earlier in the day for their first face-to-face meeting since the August 9 presidential election in Belarus.

