Belarusian Authorities Successfully Prevented Scenario Akin to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Belarusian authorities have managed to prevent a situation that bears similarities to the 2014 Ukrainian political crisis, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said at a press conference on Wednesday following a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"We withstood the first strikes and did not allow the Ukrainian scenario to be implemented in Belarus. A color revolution scenario, organized from outside," Makei commented.

Makei and Lavrov met in Moscow earlier in the day for their first face-to-face meeting since the August 9 presidential election in Belarus.