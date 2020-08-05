UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Authorities To Respond Adequately In Case Of Threat To Statehood - Minister

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Tuesday that the authorities of the republic would be forced to take adequate response measures in the event of a threat to the country's statehood

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Tuesday that the authorities of the republic would be forced to take adequate response measures in the event of a threat to the country's statehood.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Makei made this statement during a phone conversation with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius.

"As part of the discussion of the electoral theme, Makei stressed that the Belarusian leadership was interested in ensuring the smooth course of the election campaign without any external interference," the ministry said.

"The Belarusian authorities will be forced to take adequate response measures in the event of a threat to the statehood of Belarus," the minister said.

