MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Belarusian authorities are using refugees to destabilize EU borders in response to sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko, Poland's Undersecretary of State for Security, the Americas, Asia and Eastern Policy Marcin Przydacz said on Tuesday.

In recent months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have reported an increase in the number of people trying to illegally cross the border from Belarus, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" against the bloc after it imposed sanctions on the country. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would not prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU any more as it had no money nor resources to do so due to the sanctions.

"It is the first time in modern history that an authoritarian regime uses people as a weapon to destabilize the EU border," Przydacz said as aired by CNN.

According to the diplomat, the illegal migrants stranded on the Polish-Belarusian border are mostly Iraqi and Afghan nationals who first came to Minsk, where they are issued Belarusian visas and then transported to the border. The Belarusian authorities promise the refugees that as soon as they cross the border, they will be immediately taken to Germany, where they can start a new life, Przydacz said.

As of Tuesday, close to 2,000 refugees are stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland, according to border controls of Belarus.