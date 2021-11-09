UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Authorities Use Refugees To Destabilize EU Borders - Poland's Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Belarusian Authorities Use Refugees to Destabilize EU Borders - Poland's Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Belarusian authorities are using refugees to destabilize EU borders in response to sanctions against President Alexander Lukashenko, Poland's Undersecretary of State for Security, the Americas, Asia and Eastern Policy Marcin Przydacz said on Tuesday.

In recent months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have reported an increase in the number of people trying to illegally cross the border from Belarus, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" against the bloc after it imposed sanctions on the country. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would not prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU any more as it had no money nor resources to do so due to the sanctions.

"It is the first time in modern history that an authoritarian regime uses people as a weapon to destabilize the EU border," Przydacz said as aired by CNN.

According to the diplomat, the illegal migrants stranded on the Polish-Belarusian border are mostly Iraqi and Afghan nationals who first came to Minsk, where they are issued Belarusian visas and then transported to the border. The Belarusian authorities promise the refugees that as soon as they cross the border, they will be immediately taken to Germany, where they can start a new life, Przydacz said.

As of Tuesday, close to 2,000 refugees are stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland, according to border controls of Belarus.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Germany Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Money Border From Refugee Asia Weapon

Recent Stories

Indian fascist regime using political vengeance as ..

Indian fascist regime using political vengeance as tool of suppression in IIOJK: ..

5 minutes ago
 CTD arrests AQIS member from Chakwal

CTD arrests AQIS member from Chakwal

5 minutes ago
 Israeli Police Make Largest Arms Bust in Nation's ..

Israeli Police Make Largest Arms Bust in Nation's History - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Minsk Says EU Rejecting Offers to Hold Consultatio ..

Minsk Says EU Rejecting Offers to Hold Consultations on Migration Since April

5 minutes ago
 EU to Evaluate Flights Data From Russia to Belarus ..

EU to Evaluate Flights Data From Russia to Belarus Over Movement of Migrants - C ..

5 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid Ahmad urges to follow teachings of A ..

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad urges to follow teachings of Allama Iqbal

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.