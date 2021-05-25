Belarusian Aviation Authorities Publish Transcript of Conversation With Ryanair Pilots

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The aviation department of the Belarusian Transport Ministry on Tuesday published the transcript of the conversation between Belarusian air traffic controllers and pilots of a Ryanair flight that made an emergency landing in Minsk.

Belarus drew EU criticism after a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Minsk on Sunday, over a bomb threat, which later turned out to be fake. Roman Protasevich, one of the passengers and founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the airport.

He may face up to 15 years in prison on several charges, including for organizing illegal protests.

"RYR 1TZ [flight number] for your information, we have information from special services that you have bomb on board and it can be activated over Vilnius," the air traffic controller told Ryanair pilots, according to the transcript published on the ministry's website.

The air traffic controller then recommends making the emergency landing in Minsk, adding that it is a recommendation of the Belarusian side.