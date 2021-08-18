UrduPoint.com

Belarusian BelaPAN Reports Searches At News Agency's Premises

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:38 PM

Belarusian BelaPAN Reports Searches at News Agency's Premises

Belarusian private news agency, BelaPAN, reported on Wednesday that some of its staff are being searched by the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Belarusian private news agency, BelaPAN, reported on Wednesday that some of its staff are being searched by the police.

In January, Andrei Alexandrov, BelaPAN's deputy director, was arrested. The Belarusian Interior Ministry said he and his partner, Irina Zlobina, were suspected of financing unauthorized rallies in Belarus by paying off the fines of those who got arrested in protests. Alexandrov was accused of violating the public order. In June, charges of treason were pressed against him. Alexandrov assisted opposition organizations abroad, damaging national security, according to the investigation committee.

"News agency BelaPAN's employees were searched on the morning of August 18," the agency stated.

Journalist Irina Turchina, accountant Ekaterina Boeva, and Naviny.by internet newspaper editor Aleksandr Zaitsev reported the searches.

Meanwhile, Irina Levshina, the chief editor, and journalist Zahar Shcherbakov cannot be reached.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming electoral fraud. Several opposition leaders faced many charges including for calling for the seizure of power, extremist sentiments, plotting to seize power by unconstitutional means and attempted terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Internet Police Interior Ministry Belarus January June August Opposition

Recent Stories

Johnson Says Deploying UK Troops to Afghanistan to ..

Johnson Says Deploying UK Troops to Afghanistan to Fight Taliban 'Not an Option'

49 seconds ago
 UK Deploys Extra 800 Troops to Support Afghan Evac ..

UK Deploys Extra 800 Troops to Support Afghan Evacuation - Johnson

50 seconds ago
 Mourners from across Sindh participates in Shama-e ..

Mourners from across Sindh participates in Shama-e-Gul procession in Rohri

52 seconds ago
 Johnson Says World Must Face Reality of Change of ..

Johnson Says World Must Face Reality of Change of Regime in Afghanistan

53 seconds ago
 India denying religious freedom of IIOJK people

India denying religious freedom of IIOJK people

9 minutes ago
 UK Evacuated Over 300 UK Citizens, Over 2,000 Afgh ..

UK Evacuated Over 300 UK Citizens, Over 2,000 Afghans From Kabul - Johnson

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.