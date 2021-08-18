Belarusian private news agency, BelaPAN, reported on Wednesday that some of its staff are being searched by the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Belarusian private news agency, BelaPAN, reported on Wednesday that some of its staff are being searched by the police.

In January, Andrei Alexandrov, BelaPAN's deputy director, was arrested. The Belarusian Interior Ministry said he and his partner, Irina Zlobina, were suspected of financing unauthorized rallies in Belarus by paying off the fines of those who got arrested in protests. Alexandrov was accused of violating the public order. In June, charges of treason were pressed against him. Alexandrov assisted opposition organizations abroad, damaging national security, according to the investigation committee.

"News agency BelaPAN's employees were searched on the morning of August 18," the agency stated.

Journalist Irina Turchina, accountant Ekaterina Boeva, and Naviny.by internet newspaper editor Aleksandr Zaitsev reported the searches.

Meanwhile, Irina Levshina, the chief editor, and journalist Zahar Shcherbakov cannot be reached.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming electoral fraud. Several opposition leaders faced many charges including for calling for the seizure of power, extremist sentiments, plotting to seize power by unconstitutional means and attempted terrorist attacks.