Belarusian Belneftekhim Company Refutes Reports On Alleged Strike At Enterprises

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Belarusian Belneftekhim Company Refutes Reports on Alleged Strike at Enterprises

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Enterprises forming part of the Belarusian Belneftekhim company are working in normal mode, concern's spokesperson Aleksandr Tishchenko told Sputnik, refuting claims on alleged strike amid the violent protests raging the country since Sunday.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged in social media and several Telegram channels claiming that employees of two Belarusian oil refineries and Grodno Azot company joined the nationwide strike, organized to protest against the results of the recent presidential election.

"These reports are just an attempt of wishful thinking. The concern's enterprises are operating normally. There is no anything like this [strike], these are rumors," the spokesperson stated.

The election resulted in incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.08 percent of the vote. The runner-up candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won 10.9 percent. The results have triggered nationwide protests in the country, resulting in thousands of arrests.

