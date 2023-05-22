Belarusian Blogger, Political Activist Protasevich Receives Pardon - Belta

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Belarusian blogger and political activist Roman Protasevich has been pardoned, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported on Monday.

Earlier in the month, Belarusian court sentenced the founders of the Nexta opposition Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as terrorist, Roman Protasevich and Stepan Putilo, to prison terms of eight years and 20 years, respectively.

According to the news agency, Protasevich told journalists about his pardon in person.