UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Blogger, Political Activist Protasevich Receives Pardon - Belta

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Belarusian Blogger, Political Activist Protasevich Receives Pardon - Belta

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Belarusian blogger and political activist Roman Protasevich has been pardoned, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported on Monday.

Earlier in the month, Belarusian court sentenced the founders of the Nexta opposition Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as terrorist, Roman Protasevich and Stepan Putilo, to prison terms of eight years and 20 years, respectively.

According to the news agency, Protasevich told journalists about his pardon in person.

Related Topics

Terrorist Minsk Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

18 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

59 minutes ago
 Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.