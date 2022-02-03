Belarusian Blogger Protasevich Plans to File Lawsuit Against Ryanair

Roman Protasevich, co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, recognized extremist in Belarus, said Thursday that he is preparing a lawsuit against the Ryanair airline and is willing to unveil the role played by Belarusian opposition in the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair commercial plane in Minsk in May 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Roman Protasevich, co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, recognized extremist in Belarus, said Thursday that he is preparing a lawsuit against the Ryanair airline and is willing to unveil the role played by Belarusian opposition in the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair commercial plane in Minsk in May 2021.

"I will not disclose all the details at this point, but I plan to file a lawsuit against Ryanair, and I also encourage all passengers who were on board of that flight to file a similar lawsuit. A team of lawyers is working on the action. As soon as everything is prepared, I will announce it in public," Protasevich said in a video statement posted on YouTube.

He added that he expects the International Civil Aviation Organization board to review his lawsuit as well.

"I am ready to provide documented proof of all my words. And the official bodies of the Republic of Belarus are ready to provide the same evidence," Protasevich said.

He also claimed that his former opposition associates, who fled to the EU, and Belarusian hacker group Cyber Partisans, related to the opposition movement, may have been involved in the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane at Minsk airport and, consequently, in his detention.

On May 23, 2021, Belarus diverted the Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius to Minsk over a bomb threat that turned out to be false. Two passengers aboard the aircraft, Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, suspected of publishing the private data of Belarusian security services, were detained during the stopover at the airport.

Sapega and Protasevich were transferred to home detention in late June 2021. The Investigation Committee of Belarus stated that the preventive measure was changed after the defendants agreed to cooperate with the investigation.