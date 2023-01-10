Belarusian Border Agency Finds Bodies of 2 Refugees Near Border With Latvia

The Belarusian State Border Committee said on Tuesday that it had found two deceased foreign migrants, one of them Black, near the border with Latvia, one of the most popular crossing points into the European Union for irregular migrants from the Middle East

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The Belarusian State Border Committee said on Tuesday that it had found two deceased foreign migrants, one of them Black, near the border with Latvia, one of the most popular crossing points into the European Union for irregular migrants from the middle East.

"On the night from January nine to 10 (Monday to Tuesday), Belarusian border guards discovered the corpse of a man of African appearance near the border with Latvia," the committee said in a statement, adding that there were several more refugees at the site.

The refugees told the Belarusian border guards that they were brought to the border by the Latvian security forces, who ignored requests to help the man who died.

"The foreigners also showed a video revealing that the refugee was already in critical condition on the Latvian side and could not move independently. Despite the fact that the man was practically dying and in need of urgent hospitalization, the Latvian military threw the group (of foreign refugees) at the border and forced them to pass through the fence at gunpoint," the statement read.

By the time Belarusian border guards and medics arrived at the scene, the African refugee already showed no signs of life, the committee added.

Later the same day, the committee announced the discovery of another deceased migrant near the border with Latvia. The committee alleged that the migrant's body was moved from the adjacent territory through the fence. In addition, border guards noted that a wire section of the border fence had been dismantled.

In 2021, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania registered a surge in illegal migrant arrivals from the Middle East and Africa trying to cross over to the EU over the border from Belarus. Warsaw, Riga and Vilnius accused Belarus of actively promoting the migration route to the EU through its own borders in retaliation against EU sanctions. Belarus' border guards, in turn, reported that their counterparts in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland were forcibly pushing illegal migrants into Belarusian territory.