Belarusian Border Agency Finds Body of Guinean Migrant Near Polish Border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The State Border Committee of Belarus said on Monday that it had found the body of a migrant from Guinea, who was previously expelled from Poland and presumably died of hypothermia, near the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Yesterday, on April 3, the body of a man, a citizen of Guinea, was found near the Belarusian-Polish border. The body was found with food, the labeling and packaging of which contained data about a manufacturer and pointed to their purchase on Polish territory," the committee said on Telegram.

According to preliminary data, the Guinean citizen was expelled from Poland and left helpless on the Belarusian side.

"The likely cause of the man's death was hypothermia," the committee added.

Belarusian law enforcement agencies are currently establishing the circumstances of the man's death and assessing the actions of Polish border guards.

In 2021, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accused Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the European Union for sanctions which it had imposed earlier that year on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country no longer had the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to the sanctions.