MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Belarus State Border Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky said on Friday that the country's forces did not use weapons at the border perimeter in the past 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for the Polish border service, Anna Michalska, claimed that Belarusian border forces fired, most likely with rigged bullets, towards Polish guards.

"Over the past day, the border service authorities have not used weapons in any direction, in any of the sections of the state border of Belarus with neighboring countries," Bychkovsky said.