Belarusian Border Committee Says 17 Non-Accredited Foreign Journalists Denied Entry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Belarusian Border Committee Says 17 Non-Accredited Foreign Journalists Denied Entry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Seventeen foreign journalists were denied entry to Belarus due to absence of necessary accreditation, they concealed the true purpose of the visit, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Wednesday.

"On August 18, 17 representatives of foreign media outlets were denied entry to the Republic of Belarus at the Minsk National Airport checkpoint, as they had no accreditation for conducting journalistic activities on the territory of our country," the State Border Committee said in a statement.

"The foreigners hid the true purpose of entering Belarus, they claimed they planned to go sightseeing. However, it was revealed that they intended to conduct journalistic activities in violation of the Belarusian legislation, as press cards ... and professional equipment wee found," the committee went on to say.

Journalists working for Deutsche Welle and Danmarks Radio, who were accredited by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, faced no problems while crossing the border, the committee noted.

More Stories From World

