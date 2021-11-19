UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Border Committee Says Briefed Poland About Situation At Border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Belarusian border guards briefed Poland about the situation at the border upon receiving a notification from the Polish side of its intention to suspend freight traffic at the Kuznica railway checkpoint from November 21, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Friday.

"The State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus received an official letter from the Polish side regarding its intention to suspend freight traffic at the Kuznica railway checkpoint from November 21.

In this regard, the State Border Committee sent a response explaining the current situation near the Bruzgi road checkpoint (from the Polish side - Kuznica Bialostocka)," the statement says.

The Belarusian border guards also informed the Polish side about the measures taken to resolve the situation. They assured that there was no threat to the Polish servicemen. Also, the Belarusian side announced its readiness to resume the work of the highway checkpoint Bruzgi.

