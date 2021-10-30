UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Border Committee Says Found Dead Refugee From Iraq On Border With Poland

The Belarusian State Border Committee said on Saturday that officers found a dead Iraqi refugee on the border with Poland

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The Belarusian State Border Committee said on Saturday that officers found a dead Iraqi refugee on the border with Poland.

"On October 29, a Belarusian border detail detected a group of Syrian and Iraqi refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border line. A body of a non-Slavic man lied on the ground near the group. The pattern of the traces left at the border attested that the body had been relocated from Poland to Belarus," the border guard said on its Telegram-channel.

According to the migrants, the man died from diabetes when he was in Poland. The man needed insulin injections, but Polish border guards ignored the pleas for medical care and beat the refugees to intimidate them.

After the man died, armed people in Polish uniform reportedly took the refugees to the Belarusian border, cut the barbed wire fence, and forced the group to bring the body to the Belarusian territory.

An investigative operational group was summoned to find out the causes and the circumstances of the death of the Iraqi citizen, according to the committee's statement.

In past months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania repeatedly reported on the increasing number of border crossing attempts from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. Belarus refuted all the allegations. Poland declared the state of emergency in the regions bordering Belarus, and army forces and police were involved in monitoring the area.

