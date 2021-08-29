UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Border Committee Says Lithuania Took Illegal Migrants To Mutual Border Again

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The State Border Committee of Belarus said on Sunday that the Lithuanian security forces had again taken illegal migrants to the mutual border and left them there.

"The military of the Dotsishki border guard unit found an elderly woman lying near the Belarusian-Lithuanian borderline and two young men. The [female] foreigner [was so weak that she] could say only 'Help!' The Belarusian border guards provided here with Primary care. Due to the concerns about the refugee's life and health, an ambulance was called to the site," the committee said on its Telegram channel, adding that the incident took place on Friday.

When the refugee began feeling better she told the border guards that she and the young men had been delivered to the Belarusian border by the Lithuanian security forces.

In the Baltic state, the law enforcement officers starved the migrants and used force. Eventually, they promised to murder the refugee if she returned to Lithuania.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have repeatedly accused Belarus of facilitating migrants' illegal crossing of the border to get into the European Union in response to the Western sanctions against Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko maintains that the country is unable to suppress the influx of migrants because of the sanctions.

