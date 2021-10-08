Belarusian Border Committee Sends Request to Poland Over Statement About Border Shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Belarusian Border Committee on Friday sent a request to Poland demanding to clarify Warsaw's statement about the alleged shooting at the border.

Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for the Polish border service, Anna Michalska, claimed that Belarusian border forces fired, most likely with rigged bullets, towards Polish guards.

Belarus State Border Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky has said that the country's forces did not use weapons at the border perimeter in the past 24 hours.

"The border committee sent an official request to the Polish side with the requirement to provide information on the statement made by the representative of the Polish border guard," the committee said in its Telegram channel.