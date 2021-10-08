UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Border Committee Sends Request To Poland Over Statement About Border Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:49 PM

Belarusian Border Committee Sends Request to Poland Over Statement About Border Shooting

The Belarusian Border Committee on Friday sent a request to Poland demanding to clarify Warsaw's statement about the alleged shooting at the border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Belarusian Border Committee on Friday sent a request to Poland demanding to clarify Warsaw's statement about the alleged shooting at the border.

Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for the Polish border service, Anna Michalska, claimed that Belarusian border forces fired, most likely with rigged bullets, towards Polish guards.

Belarus State Border Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky has said that the country's forces did not use weapons at the border perimeter in the past 24 hours.

"The border committee sent an official request to the Polish side with the requirement to provide information on the statement made by the representative of the Polish border guard," the committee said in its Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Warsaw Belarus Poland Border

Recent Stories

Over 629,000 domestic workers in Zambia, majority ..

Over 629,000 domestic workers in Zambia, majority in informal sector

2 minutes ago
 108 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

108 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 'I was in hell': Fourth virus wave rips through Ro ..

'I was in hell': Fourth virus wave rips through Romania

2 minutes ago
 VC. UOT Nowshera discusses relocation of varsity's ..

VC. UOT Nowshera discusses relocation of varsity's campus

2 minutes ago
 Internship portal launched

Internship portal launched

7 minutes ago
 EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last yea ..

EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last year

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.